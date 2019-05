Former soccer player David Beckham poses on the red carpet during the European film premiere of 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' at Leicester Square in London, Britain, 10 May 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

David Beckham has been banned from driving for six months after using his mobile while driving in London, a court in the United Kingdom ruled on Thursday.

The former football player received six points on his license for using his phone behind the wheel, and already had six for speeding.