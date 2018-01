Miami's Mayor Francis Suarez during the official announcement of the awarding of the Major League Soccer (MSL) franchise for Miami, at the Adrienne Arsht Center's Knight Concert Hall, in Miami, United States, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

(L-R) Businessman Marcelo Claure, British former soccer player David Beckham and MLS Commissioner Don Garber, during the official announcement of the awarding of the Major League Soccer (MSL) franchise for Miami, at the Adrienne Arsht Center's Knight Concert Hall, in Miami, United States, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

Fans of the "Southern Legion" cheer during the official announcement of the awarding of the Major League Soccer (MSL) franchise for Miami, at the Adrienne Arsht Center's Knight Concert Hall, in Miami, United States, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

Former Manchester United star and England captain David Beckham (C) speaks during the official announcement of the awarding of the Major League Soccer (MSL) franchise for Miami, at the Adrienne Arsht Center's Knight Concert Hall, in Miami, United States, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

Fans will select the name and colors for the Major League Soccer team scheduled to take the field in Miami in 2020, club boss David Beckham said Monday.

"This is the people of Miami's team and we want to involve the fans," the former Manchester United and Real Madrid great said during an event to formally announce the award of the franchise to the investment group he leads, Miami Beckham United.