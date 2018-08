Former England international David Beckham receives the UEFA President's Award during the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Group Stage draw in Monaco, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Former England international David Beckham (R) receives the UEFA President's Award from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin (L) during the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Group Stage draw in Monaco, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin on Thursday presented retired English soccer player David Beckham with the 2018 UEFA President's Award during a ceremony held in Monaco.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid winger received the honor in recognition of his playing career and off-the-pitch charity work.