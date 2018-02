Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta in action on Feb. 22, 2018, against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene during their second-round match at the Rio Open, a clay-court tennis event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

France's Gael Monfils celebrates his 6-3, 7-6 (10-8)victory on Feb. 22, 2018, over top-seeded Croatian Martin Cilic at the Rio Open, a clay court tennis event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Slovenian tennis player Aljaz Bedene hits a backhand during his second-round match at the Rio Open against Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 22, 2018. Bedene won 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene continued his strong run of form in the South American clay-court season, defeating Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 on Thursday to advance to the quarter-finals of the Rio Open.

One week after reaching the final of the Argentina Open, the 43rd-ranked Bedene used his strong return game to upset the Spanish world No. 11, a 2017 US Open semi-finalist.