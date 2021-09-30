A man rides a scooter next to the Big Air Shougang, a venue for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, on a territory of a former steel plant, in Beijing, China, 07 September 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A woman walks past a figure skating sculpture for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, at the Shougang Industrial Park, which will be used as a venue for hosting sport and other events during Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, 07 September 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics will only host spectators from the mainland, and athletes who have not been fully vaccinated will have to spend 21 days in quarantine before the event, according to plans presented to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and reported Thursday by Chinese state media.

Fully vaccinated athletes and participants will enter a closed bubble upon arrival in the Chinese capital, the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee told the IOC on Wednesday as part of its efforts to keep the Covid-19 pandemic at bay, state newspaper Global Times reported.