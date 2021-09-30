The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics will only host spectators from the mainland, and athletes who have not been fully vaccinated will have to spend 21 days in quarantine before the event, according to plans presented to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and reported Thursday by Chinese state media.
Fully vaccinated athletes and participants will enter a closed bubble upon arrival in the Chinese capital, the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee told the IOC on Wednesday as part of its efforts to keep the Covid-19 pandemic at bay, state newspaper Global Times reported.