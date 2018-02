Spanish world No. 2 Rafael Nadal, who makes his return to the ATP World Tour on Monday at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, Mexico, said being happy was more important at age 31 than regaining the top spot in the rankings.

"At this point in my career, what I'm looking for is to be happy and I play the weeks that make me happy ... reaching No. 1 or No. 5 depends on how much I play and the level," the 16-time Grand Slam champion said in a press conference on Sunday.