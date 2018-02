Bronze medalist Kong Fanyu of China in action during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Aerials final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Gold medallist Hanna Huskova of Belarus (C), hugs Silver medallist Zhang Xin of China (L) and Bronze medallist Kong Fanyu of China (R) on the podium during the venue ceremony for the winners of the Women's Freestyle Skiing Aerials final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Gold medalist Hanna Huskova of Belarus in action during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Aerials final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Hanna Huskova of Belarus won her country's first medal of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on Friday after taking the gold in the women's freestyle skiing aerials.

With a Back Lay-Full-Full jump with a 3.800 degree of difficulty, Huskova scored an overall 96.14 after the third final round.