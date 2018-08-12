Belarus' Volha Mazuronak on Sunday won the women's marathon gold medal at the European championship held in Berlin.
The 29-year-old Belarusian long-distance runner finished the marathon with a time of two hours, 26 minutes and 22 seconds.
Volha Mazuronak of Belarus (4-L), Clemence Calvin of France (R), Eva Vrabocova-Nyvltova of Czech Republic (3-L) and other athletes compete during the women's marathon at the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Volha Mazuronak of Belarus in action during the women's marathon of the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
(L-R) Silver medalist Clemence Calvin of France, Gold medalist Volha Mazuronak of Belarus, Bronze medalist Eva Vrabcova-Nyvltova of Czech Republic celebrate during the medal ceremony for the women's Marathon of the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON
