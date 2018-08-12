Volha Mazuronak of Belarus (4-L), Clemence Calvin of France (R), Eva Vrabocova-Nyvltova of Czech Republic (3-L) and other athletes compete during the women's marathon at the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Volha Mazuronak of Belarus in action during the women's marathon of the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA