Marie Oteiza (L) of France competes with Sarolta Kovacs (R) of Hungary in the women's individual fencing final event during the Modern Penthatlon World Championships, in Mexico City, Mexico, 12 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

German Anika Schleu participates in the women's individual swimming final during the Modern Pentathlon World Championships, in Mexico City, Mexico, 12 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Anastasiya Prokopenko from Belarus competes with Francesca Tognetti (not seen) of Italy in the women's individual fencing final event during the Modern Penthatlon World Championships, in Mexico City, Mexico, 12 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Anastasiya Prokopenko (L) from Belarus and Annika Schleu (R) from Germany compete in the women's individual fencing final event during the Modern Penthatlon World Championships, in Mexico City, Mexico, 12 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Belarusian Anastasiya Prokopenko participates in the women's individual equestrian jump final during the Modern Pentathlon World Championships, in Mexico City, Mexico, 12 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Belarusian Anastasiya Prokopenko showed a perfect performance on Wednesday in the last shooting round and with a good finish in the last 800m run she won the gold medal in the World Modern Pentathlon Championships, held in Mexico.

Prokopenko scored a total of 1,346 points and was followed by Germany's Annika Schleu (1,332) and France's Marie Oteiza (1,332).