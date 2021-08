Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya arrives at Narita airport near Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (L) arrives at Narita airport near Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (C) walks on her way to board an aircraft at Narita airport near Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Belarusian Olympian Krystsina Tsymanouskaya on Wednesday boarded a flight from Tokyo to Vienna, instead of to Warsaw as expected, the Austrian foreign ministry confirmed to national news agency APA.

The 24-year-old sprinter on Sunday sought protection from police at Haneda Airport after, she said, team officials removed her from Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and transferred her to the airport to be sent back to Belarus against her will.