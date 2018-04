The peloton is on the way during the second stage of the 72nd Tour de Romandie UCI ProTour cycling race over 173.9km between Delemont and Yverdon near Boechet, Switzerland, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

