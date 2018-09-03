Belgian Formula One driver Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren in action during the third practice session at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium, Aug 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SRDJAN SUKI

Belgian Formula One driver Stoffel Vandoorne is to leave the McLaren at the end of the year, the British racing team announced Monday.

Vandoorne was currently teammates with Spanish driver Fernando Alonso.