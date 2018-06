(L-R) Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel (L) offers a Belgian National Soccer team jersey to British Prime Minister Theresa May (R) during an European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The Belgian prime minister gifted his United Kingdom counterpart with an official Belgian soccer jersey Thursday, just hours before his nation's team was set to take on England in its last group game in the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Charles Michel handed the tongue-in-cheek gift to Theresa May during a European Council summit on migration that was taking place in Brussels.