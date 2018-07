Belgian soccer fans watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi final match between Belgium and France at a public viewing in Jette, Brussels, Belgium, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Eden Hazard of Belgium reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi final soccer match between France and Belgium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Jul. 10, 2018. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Belgian soccer fans watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi final match between Belgium and France at a public viewing in Jette, Brussels, Belgium, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The Belgian press on Wednesday were paying tribute to their national soccer team following their defeat to France in the World Cup semi-final.

Belgium were eliminated from the tournament by their neighbors to the south after Samuel Umtiti rose highest at the near post to head in the game's only goal in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday night.