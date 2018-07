Supporters of England's national team react while watching the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 third-place soccer match between Belgium and England in the FIFA Fan Fest area in Moscow, Russia, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Belgian soccer fans watching the Russia FIFA World Cup 2018 3rd-place match between Belgium and England, in Jette, Brussels, Belgium, July 14, 2018, celebrate after Belgium took a 2-0 lead. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Thomas Meunier of Belgium (center-right/down) gives his team a 1-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 third-place soccer match between Belgium and England in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Eden Hazard (L) of Belgium celebrates with teammates after giving his team a 2-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 third-place soccer match between Belgium and England in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Belgium beat England 2-0 on Saturday with goals from Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard in their third-place playoff match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, achieving their best-ever World Cup finish.

This was the second time the Red Devils faced the Three Lions in the 2018 World Cup, both times without a larger objective.