Belgium's hockey team celebrates with trophy after they beat Netherlands to win Men's Field Hockey World Cup final match between Belgium and Netherlands at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Belgium's national team won the 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup title for the first time in history, proving victor in the final match following a penalty shootout against the Netherlands, which finished 3-2 after a 0-0 tie at the end of regulation time.

The Red Devils managed to frustrate the Netherlands offense, especially in the first quarter.