Belgiam coach Roberto Martinez said on Sunday that his team was ready to be one of the top squads of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, adding that he expects a tough match against Panama, their first Group G opponent.

Martinez spoke at a press conference ahead of Monday's game, saying Panama will prove to be a dangerous rival because of their faith in their abilities.