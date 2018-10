Belgium's national soccer team coach, Roberto Martinez, reiterated Thursday that his assistant, Thierry Henry, will be with the squad during the UEFA Nations League match against Switzerland.

French local media said that Henry, who won the 1998 FIFA World Cup with Les Blues, is expected to be the favorite to take the helm of the French team for which he played for six years (1993-99), thus succeeding Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim who was sacked earlier in the day.