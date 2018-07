FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) congratulates Belgium national team head coach Roberto Martinez after his squad's 2-0 victory over England in the FIFA World Cup 2018 third-place soccer match, played in St. Petersburg, Russia, on July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said on Saturday that his squad earned their third-place playoff win over England in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the best finish in the Red Devils' history.

The Spanish coach said his players preferred to rely on teamwork instead of individual talent, and that he was satisfied with what they had been able to accomplish.