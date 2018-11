Belgium's national soccer coach Roberto Martinez on Friday dismissed rumors of him leaving the Red Devils to coach Real Madrid, stressing that his only concern was to make Belgium the best national soccer team in the world.

The 45-year-old Spanish coach, who has helmed the Belgian squad since 2016, has been rumored to be the next choice to take the reins of the Los Blancos after the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui on Oct. 29.