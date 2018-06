Belgium defender Laurent Ciman (L) fights for the ball with Kostas Mitroglou (R) of Greece during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between both teams at King Baudoin stadium in Brussels, Belgium, on March 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER

Belgian defender Laurent Ciman had his World Cup campaign ended before it began on Saturday as he was sent home while the full squad moved from Moscow to Sochi for their 2018 World Cup opener against Panama.

Belgium's coach Roberto Martinez had to exclude the Los Angeles defender Ciman, who was called up as a wild card in case either Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany or Barcelona's Thomas Vermaelen would not be able to appear in Russia due to injury.