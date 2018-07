Brazil's Renato Augusto (No. 8) scores against Belgium during a World Cup 2018 quarterfinal match on Friday, July 6, in Kazan, Russia. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Belgian players salute their fans after defeating Brazil 2-1 in their 2018 World Cup quarterfinal on Friday, July 6, in Kazan, Russia. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Kevin de Bruyne of Belgium scores a goal against Brazil during a World Cup 2018 quarterfinal match on Friday, July 6, in Kazan, Russia. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (L) and Phillipe Coutinho of Brazil vie for the ball during a 2018 World Cup quarterfinal match on Friday, July 6, in Kazan, Russia. EFE-EPA/Lavandeira jr

Neymar (C) reacts after Brazil's 2-1 loss to Belgium in a World Cup 2018 quarterfinal match on Friday, July 6, in Kazan, Russia. EFE-EPA/Julio Munoz

Belgium's Eden Hazard (L) tries to control the ball as Brazilian defender Miranda approaches during a 2018 World Cup quarterfinal match on Friday, July 6, in Kazan, Russia. EFE-EPA/Julio Muñoz

Belgium's "golden generation" lived up to their potential with a 2-1 victory here Friday over five-time champions Brazil in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup.

Most expected Brazil, the only team among the pre-tournament favorites to get past the knockout stage, to prevail over the Belgians for a berth in the final four.