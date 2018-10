Photograph showing Belgium coach Roberto Martinez during a friendly between his side and the Netherlands in Brussels, Belgium, Oct 16. EPA-EFE/Stephanie Lecocq

Photograph showing Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman during a friendly between his side and the Netherlands in Brussels, Belgium, Oct 16. EPA-EFE/Stephanie Lecocq

Photograph showing Belgium's Jason Denayer vying for the ball with the Netherland's Quincy Promes during a friendly between his side and the Netherlands in Brussels, Belgium, Oct 16. EPA-EFE/Stephanie Lecocq

Photograph showing Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman with Belgium's Roberto Martinez during a friendly between his side and the Netherlands in Brussels, Belgium, Oct 16. EPA-EFE/Stephanie Lecocq

Belgium and the Netherlands drew 1-1 here Tuesday in a friendly match between the third-place finishers at the 2018 World Cup and a visiting side that failed to qualify for the tournament.

The hosts, in Roberto Martinez's 31st match as Belgium coach, felt at home on the field during the first half of the game, in which both managers strove to give playing time to subs and avoid risk.