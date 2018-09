Belgium's Eden Hazard (L) and Calllum McGregor of Scotland vie for the ball during a friendly match on Friday, Sept. 7 at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. EFE-EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (2nd L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Scotland during a friendly match on Friday, Sept. 7, at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi scores a goal against Scotland during a friendly match on Friday, Sept. 7, at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Belgium maintained the level of play that carried them to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup in a friendly here Friday against Scotland, cruising to a 4-0 win.

Michy Batshuayi, who scored twice, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard were the authors of Scotland's worst home defeat since 1973.