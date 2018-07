Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (2-L) celebrates with teammates after the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and Japan in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Belgian soccer fans attending a watch party in Jette, a Brussels municipality, celebrate their team's 3-2 victory over Japan in a FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 match on 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Japanese goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima is unable to stop a header by Belgium's Mourane Fellaini during a FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and Japan in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, 02 July 2018. Fellaini's goal made the score 2-2 and Belgium ended up winning 3-2. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) EPA/SHAWN THEW EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Japanese soccer fans react during a watch party in Tokyo in the wee hours of 03 July 2018 after the Samurai Blue lost their World Cup round of 16 match to Belgium 3-2. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's Maya Yoshida (R) reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and Japan in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Belgium's Nacer Chadli (R) scores the winning goal during a FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and Japan in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, 02 July 2018. Belgium won 3-2. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Belgium faced a two-goal deficit early in the second half but scored three times in less than a half-hour to defeat Japan 3-2 Monday and advance to World Cup quarter-finals for the third time.

The Red Devils came into the match at Rostov Arena as heavy favorites and they showcased their array of star power in the first half, with Dries Mertens finding space in Japan's half of the field and Eden Hazard posing a constant threat with his agility and quickness.