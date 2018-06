Supporters of Belgium celebrate after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Belgium and Tunisia in Moscow, Russia, on June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Supporter of Tunisia prior the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Belgium and Tunisia in Moscow, Russia, on June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Michy Batshuayi (L) of Belgium celebrates with his teammates Youri Tielemans (up) and Yannick Carrasco (R) after scoring the 5-1 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Belgium and Tunisia in Moscow, Russia, on June 23, 2018. Belgium won 5-2. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Wahbi Khazri (2-R) of Tunisia scores his team's second goal against Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (C) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Belgium and Tunisia in Moscow, Russia, on June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Eden Hazard (L) of Belgium celebrates with teammate Romelu Lukaku after scoring the 4-1 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Belgium and Tunisia in Moscow, Russia, on June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Romelu Lukaku (R) of Belgium and Ellyes Skhiri of Tunisia (C) in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Belgium and Tunisia in Moscow, Russia, on June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Belgium forwards Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku scored two goals each to help their national team thrash Tunisia 5-2 on Saturday, advancing to the 2018 FIFA World Cup knockout stage.

After beating Panama 3-0 in the Group G opening round on Monday, the Belgian side earned its second victory, qualifying for the round of 16 regardless of the result of their upcoming clash against England on June 28.