Belgium's national soccer team pose for a picture before the start of the UEFA Nation Leagues match between Iceland and Belgium at the Laugardalsvollur national stadium in Reykjavik, Iceland, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HANNA ANDRÉSDÓTTIR

Belgium's national soccer team remains atop of the FIFA men's world ranking for November with 1727 points, followed closely by France in second place, while Spain continues to occupy the ninth position, the international governing body announced Thursday.

Meanwhile, Portugal, moved up one place and currently holds the sixth spot, displacing Uruguay back to seventh after La Celeste lost eight points.