Belgium's Kevin de Bruyne advances the ball against Scotland during a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, Sept. 9. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Belgium's Thomas Vermaelen (No. 3) celebrates scoring a goal against Scotland during a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, Sept. 9. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld (No. 2) scores a goal against Scotland during a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, Sept. 9. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Kevin de Bruyne had a goal and three assists here Monday to lead Belgium 4-0 over Scotland in a Euro 2020 qualifying match.

The Belgians' sixth win in six outings leaves them atop Group I with 18 points, 3 points ahead of Russia, while the Scots are fifth with 6 points.