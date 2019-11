Croatia's Borna Coric tosses the ball up for a serve against Karen Khachanov of Russia during a group-stage match of the Davis Cup Finals, an international tennis event being played at the Caja Magica facilities in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Russia's Andrey Rublev hits a backhand against Croatia's Borna Gojo of Croatia during group-stage action at the Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament at the Caja Magica facilities in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Italy's Matteo Berrettini hits a backhand against Canada's Denis Shapovalov of Canada in a group-stage tie of the Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament at the Caja Magica facilities in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Canada's Denis Shapovalov of Canada reaches for a forehand against Italy's Matteo Berrettini during a group-stage match of the Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament at the Caja Magica facilities in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Belgium's Steve Darcis in action against Colombia's Santiago Giraldo during a group-stage tie of the Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament at the Caja Magica facilities in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Colombia's Santiago Giraldo in action against Belgium's Steve Darcis during a group-stage tie of the Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament at the Caja Magica facilities in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Russia's Karen Khachanov of Russia hits a forehand against Croatia's Borna Coric during group-stage action of the Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament at the Caja Magica facilities in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Belgium became the first team to win a tie under the revamped Davis Cup Finals format, capturing both singles matches here Monday to secure victory over Colombia in Group D round-robin action.

They were joined in the winner's circle shortly afterward by Russia and Canada, who defeated Croatia and Italy, respectively, also on the strength of two singles triumphs.