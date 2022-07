Axel Witsel poses for a photo during his presentation as a new Atletico Madrid player in Madrid on 6 July 2022. EFE/Atletico Madrid/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Axel Witsel and Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin sign their respective copies of the Belgian midfielder's one-year deal with the club in Madrid on 6 July 2022. EFE/Atletico Madrid/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Atletico Madrid announced Wednesday the signing of veteran Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel to a one-year contract.

"Our new midfielder will bring a lot of experience, as he has played more than 600 official games," 77 of them in the Champions League, Atletico said in a press release.