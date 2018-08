Athletes compete during the men's marathon at the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Athletes pass-by a shower during the men's marathon at the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Belgium's Koen Naert on Sunday won the men's marathon gold medal at the 2018 European Championships with a record time of two hours, nine minutes and 51 seconds.

Naert, who has become the first Belgian to claim this trophy since his compatriot long-distance runner Karel Lismont did in 1971, got the gold after his progress in the last five kilometers of the marathon.