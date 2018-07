Belgium player Axel Witsel during the press conference at the Saint-Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel said here Friday that expects France to defeat Croatia in the final of the 2018 World Cup.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of Belgium's clash with England for third place, Witsel said that while a final is "always difficult," he thinks Les Bleus will prevail and win their second World Cup.