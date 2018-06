Belgium player Axel Witsel during a press conference at the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Belgium's midfielder Axel Witsel on Friday said his national team have performed much better at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia than at the previous competition in Brazil.

After prevailing 3-0 over Panama in their World Cup debut June 18, Belgium is set to take on Tunisia in the Red Devils second Group G match on Saturday.