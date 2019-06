Eden Hazard of Belgium (L) and Temirlan Erlanov of Kazakhstan in action during a Euro 2020 Group I qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan at King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium, on June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Belgium routed Kazakhstan 3-0 here Saturday in Euro 2020 qualifying, a match in which Eden Hazard celebrated his move to Real Madrid by assisting on the first goal.

With the win, the third-place finishers at last year's World Cup remain perfect in Group I with nine points from their first three matches.