Belgium ends the year at the top of the FIFA rankings for December released Thursday one point ahead of France, the 2018 FIFA World Cup champions, while Spain came ninth.

The top-10 of the final FIFA rankings of the year were led by Belgium, while France nipped at its heels, followed by Brazil, Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runners-up, and England.