Belgium's Marouane Fellaini during a training session at Guchkovo Stadium in Moscow region, Russia, on July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TERKENAREH

Belgium's national team trained on Wednesday at the team's base camp in the Guchkovo sport complex near Moscow, ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match against Brazil.

Friday's match against Brazil will see two World Cup titans go head-to-head, with Belgium's coach Roberto Martinez leading the training two days after his squad vanquished Japan 3-2 in the last-16 round.