France's Melvine Malard holds the trophy she received as player of the match in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group D contest against Iceland in Rotherham, United Kingdom, on 18 July 2022. France and Iceland played to a 1-1 draw. EFE/EPA/Tim Keeton

Dagny Brynjarsdottir of Iceland (right) converts a penalty try in the dying seconds of her team's UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group D soccer match against France in Rotherham, United Kingdom on 18 July 2022. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. EFE/EPA/Tim Keeton

Tessa Wullaert of Belgium (left) in action against Lisa Boattin of Italy during their UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group D soccer match in Manchester, United Kingdom, on 18 July 2022. Belgium won 1-0. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

Belgium's players celebrate at the end of their Women's Euro 2022 Group D soccer match against Italy in Manchester, United Kingdom on 18 July 2022. Belgium won 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of a major tournament for the first time in team history. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

Tine De Caigny of Belgium (second from right) celebrates after scoring during a UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group D soccer match against Italy in Manchester, United Kingdom on 18 July 2022. Belgium won 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

Unheralded Belgium pulled off a surprising 1-0 victory on Monday over Italy to reach the Women's Euro 2022 knockout stage and secure the best result in the team's history.

In other Group D action on the final day of round-robin play, France settled for their first draw of the tournament - a 1-1 result - when they gave up a last second goal to Iceland.