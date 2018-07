French and Belgium fans in the fan zone of watch a broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi final soccer match between Belgium and France in Tournai, Belgium, Jul 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN COURDJI

Fans of the Belgium national soccer team on Tuesday saw their dream of watching the "Red Devils" play in the final shattered as the side was defeated 1-0 by France in the semifinal of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"It was a tough game, but in the end it is the rule of football: it is not enough to play well, you also have to score goals," federal deputy and mayor of Saint-Josse, Emir Kir, told EFE after the match.