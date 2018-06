Belgium's fans celebrate after the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Belgium in Kaliningrad, Russia, 28 June 2018. Belgium won the match 1-0. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

England's Gary Cahill (L) clears the ball off the goal line during a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Belgium in Kaliningrad, Russia, 28 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Belgium's players celebrate with their fans after their FIFA World Cup 2018 Group G preliminary round soccer match against England in Kaliningrad, Russia, 28 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Belgium's Adnan Januzaj (2-L) celebrates with teammates after giving his team a 1-0 lead over England during a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group G preliminary round soccer match in Kaliningrad, Russia, 28 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Belgium topped England 1-0 Thursday night on an impressive second-half goal by midfielder Adnan Januzaj to win Group G of the 2018 World Cup, but now it potentially has a more difficult road ahead in the knockout phase than the second-place Three Lions.

Both teams had already secured berths in the round of 16 heading into Thursday night's match at Kaliningrad Stadium, and the lack of urgency was apparent in the teams' starting line-ups.