Venus Williams of the USA departs after being defeated by Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in round one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Venus Williams of the USA reacts after losing against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in round one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Venus Williams of the USA in action against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during round one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland serves against Venus Williams of the USA during round one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland reacts after winning against Venus Williams of the USA during round one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, beat the fifth seed Venus Williams of the United States on Monday, in the first round of the Australian Open.

World No. 78 ranked Bencic defeated Williams in two sets, 6-3 and 7-5, in a match that lasted one hour and 53 minutes, at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.