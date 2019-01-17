San Antonio Spurs player Pau Gasol (L) of Spain tries to block a shot against Dallas Mavericks player Luka Doncic (R) in the first half of their NBA basketball game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, Jan 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

San Antonio Spurs player Derrick White (R) goes up against Dallas Mavericks player Luka Doncic (L) of Slovenia in the first half of their NBA basketball game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, Jan 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Italian Marco Belinelli scored 17 points for the San Antonio Spurs to beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-101 on Wednesday.

The Spurs improved their mark to 26-20, allowing them to secure the second place in the Southwest Division.