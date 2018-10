Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado breaks his bat as he hits a single in the 13th inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (2-L) celebrates with teammates Chris Taylor (3-L), Matt Kemp (L), Alex Wood (2-R) and Julio Urias (R) after hitting the game winning walk off single in the 13th inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (R) celebrates after hitting the game winning walk off single in the 13th inning as he passes Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar (L) in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Pinch-hitter Cody Bellinger on Tuesday batted-in the winning single for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 13th inning to help them beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1.

With the late win, the Dodgers tied the best-of-seven National League Championship Series at 2-2.