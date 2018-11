Torino forward Iago Falque (R) celebrates with teammate Armando Izzo after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and Torino FC at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, on Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Simone Arveda

Torino Italian forward Andrea Belotti (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and Torino FC at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, on Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Simone Arveda

Torino forward Andrea Belotti (C) celebrates with teammate Daniele Baselli (R) after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and Torino FC at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, on Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Simone Arveda

Torino got back to winning ways in Serie A on Sunday, as Italy striker Andrea Belotti scored a brace to lead his side to trounce host Sampdoria 4-1, after two draws in the previous rounds.

Belotti gave Torino an early lead in the 12th minute, then successfully converted a penalty to double the score just two minutes before first-half stoppage time.