First baseman Brandon Belt scored a home run as the San Francisco Giants defeated the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Tuesday night.
Belt (8) struck the homer off starting pitcher Tyler Mahle, in the fourth innings with the bases empty.
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Ty Blach winds up for a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of their MLB game at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
San Francisco Giants Brandon Belt (R) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off a pitch by Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle as Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (L) looks away during the fourth inning of their MLB game at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (L) winds up for a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of their MLB game at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
San Francisco Giants Evan Longoria (L) safely dives back to third base while beating the tag by Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (C) as third base umpire Mark Ripperger (R) looks on during the fourth inning of their MLB game at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Pablo Sandoval (L) hits a two-run RBI single off a pitch by Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle during the fourth inning of their MLB game at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
