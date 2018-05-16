San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Ty Blach winds up for a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of their MLB game at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco Giants Brandon Belt (R) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off a pitch by Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle as Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (L) looks away during the fourth inning of their MLB game at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (L) winds up for a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of their MLB game at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco Giants Evan Longoria (L) safely dives back to third base while beating the tag by Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (C) as third base umpire Mark Ripperger (R) looks on during the fourth inning of their MLB game at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO