Paris Saint-Germain's Hatem Ben Arfa reacts during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between the Paris Saint-Germain and Lille OSC at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Feb. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE file/ETIENNE LAURENT

Paris Saint Germain's attacking midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa said Thursday he would leave the club next June with the end of his contract.

The 31-year-old player, who has not played in any official match this season, joined the club in 2016 with the help of PSG's president Nasser al-Khelaifi.