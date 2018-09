British rider Simon Yates, of Mitchelton Scott, crosses the finish line during the 9th stage of La Vuelta 2018 cycling tour over the 200.8 km between Talavera de la Reina and La Covatilla, Salamanca, Spain, on Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

American rider Benjamin King, of Dimension Data team, reacts as he wins the 9th stage of La Vuelta 2018 cycling tour over the 200.8 km between Talavera de la Reina and La Covatilla, Salamanca, Spain, on Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Unites States' cyclist Ben King (Dimension Data) won stage nine of the 2018 Vuelta a España road race on Sunday, while Simon Yates of Britain (Mitchelton) became the new overall leader.

King launched a one-man breakaway with 18 kilometer to go, earning his second stage win of this year's Vuelta.