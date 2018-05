Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum hangs from the rim during the fourth quarter of the NBA Eastern Conference First Round playoff game two between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 03 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (R) lays the ball in past Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (C) in the second half during the NBA Western Conference First Round playoff game six at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GEORGE FREY

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons of Australia (L) shoots on Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (R) in the first half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 22 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Philadelphia 76ers' guard Ben Simmons, from Australia, and Utah Jazz's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell have been unanimously selected on Tuesday to join the NBA All-Rookie team.

Both players, aged 21, each received 100 votes for first place from a panel of sports writers and broadcasters in the United States and Canada who cover the NBA.