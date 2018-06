Australian basketball player Ben Simmons from Louisiana State University (LSU) reacts after the Philadelphia 76ers selected him as the number one pick in the first round of the 2016 NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 23 June 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/JASON SZENES

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons of Australia (L) shoots on Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (R) in the first half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 22 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Philadelphia 76ers forward guard Ben Simmons (C) of Australia shoots during the first period of game three of the Eastern Conference First Round playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami heat at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, 19 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RHONA WISE

Philadelphia 76ers' Australian point guard Ben Simmons was on Sunday announced winner of the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, which are decided by popular vote, at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

Simmons, 21, sealed the rookie award by beating Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum.