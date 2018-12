CD Leganes midfielder Mikel Vesga (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal against Sevilla CF during their Spanish Liga First Division soccer match played at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

CD Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo (R) duels for the ball with Sevilla CF's Andre Silva (L) during their Spanish Liga First Division soccer match played at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Sevilla CF's Wissam Ben Yedder scores the 1-1 equalizer against CD Leganes during their Spanish Liga First Division soccer match played at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

A last-gasp goal by France's Wissam Ben Yedder on Sunday enabled Sevilla to secure a 1-1 away draw against Leganes in La Liga action.

Once more, the Butarque stadium proved to be Leganes' stronghold, as it has against most of the top-5 teams in the La Liga table, with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Alaves failing to secure victories there so far this season.