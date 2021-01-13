A crash put an end to Chilean rider José Ignacio Cornejo’s solid Dakar Rally run in the motorbike category, now led by Argentine Kevin Benavides, while Frenchman Stéphane Peterhansel hung onto the cars’ category overall lead.
A photo made available by ASO of Kevin Benavides of Argentina, Honda, Monster Energy Honda Team 2021, in action during the 10th stage of the Dakar 2021 between Neom and Al-Ula, in Saudi Arabia, 13 January 2021. (EFE/EPA/Antonin Vincent HANDOUT
A photo made available by ASO of Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo of Chile, Honda, Monster Energy Honda Team 2021, in action during the 10th stage of the Dakar 2021 between Neom and Al-Ula, in Saudi Arabia, 13 January 2021. EFE/EPA/Antonin Vincent HANDOUT
A photo made available by ASO of Pablo Quintanilla of Chile, Husqvarna, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, in action during the 10th stage of the Dakar 2021 between Neom and Al-Ula, in Saudi Arabia, 13 January 2021. EFE/EPA/Antonin Vincent HANDOUT
